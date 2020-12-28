New institute sets sights on development of Chinese economy

Shanghai University of Finance and Economics launched an institute for the development of Chinese economic thought over the weekend.

To facilitate the evolution of Chinese economics, Cheng Lin, a professor at the university and dean of the new institute, said the facility will conduct research on new economic thinking and theories that have emerged during the long-term development of the Chinese economy and its global impact.



The institute will create research centers for Socialist political economics with Chinese characteristics and promote exchanges between national and foreign economists. It will also analyze national economic strategies and policies. Moreover, it will provide consulting services for decision makers, cultivate talent and organize academic exchanges.