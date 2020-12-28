News / Metro

New institute sets sights on development of Chinese economy

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  15:43 UTC+8, 2020-12-28       0
Shanghai University of Finance and Economics launched an institute for the development of Chinese economic thought over the weekend.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  15:43 UTC+8, 2020-12-28       0

Shanghai University of Finance and Economics launched an institute for the development of Chinese economic thought over the weekend.

To facilitate the evolution of Chinese economics, Cheng Lin, a professor at the university and dean of the new institute, said the facility will conduct research on new economic thinking and theories that have emerged during the long-term development of the Chinese economy and its global impact.

The institute will create research centers for Socialist political economics with Chinese characteristics and promote exchanges between national and foreign economists. It will also analyze national economic strategies and policies. Moreover, it will provide consulting services for decision makers, cultivate talent and organize academic exchanges.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     