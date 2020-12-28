News / Metro

Zoo preparing its residents for the cold

Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:10 UTC+8, 2020-12-28       0
Various measures taken by keepers at Shanghai Zoo ensure that animals from around the world will be able to put up with the city's chilly weather to come.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:10 UTC+8, 2020-12-28       0

With temperatures set to plummet, Shanghai Zoo is taking steps to keep its animal residents warm. 

Fennec foxes from Africa already enjoy electric under-floor heating, which keeps the temperature of their indoor living space at an ideal, for them, 15 degrees Celsius, the zoo said on Monday.

UVB lights have been turned on for a giant tortoise at the zoo, keeping the temperature above 25 degrees, and she can enjoy a hot spring at any time.

Zoo preparing its residents for the cold
Ti Gong

Fennec foxes rest under their wooden beds. 

Zoo preparing its residents for the cold
Ti Gong

Turtles enjoy heating at the zoo. 

A thermal circulation system has been prepared for the zoo’s Chinese alligators.

Keepers have placed bamboo leaves on the wooden beds of lesser pandas to protect them from the chill, and the beds will be moved outside in good weather to allow them to bathe in the sun.

Zoo preparing its residents for the cold
Ti Gong

A lesser panda settles down on a bed of bamboo leaves to keep warm. 

Zoo preparing its residents for the cold
Ti Gong

Otters have been given extra straw. 

Straw has been prepared for otters, while leaves have been piled at the entrance to the cave where several brown bears live, keepers said.

Orangutan Hei Niu, nicknamed "Black Berry,” the fruit of cooperation between zoos in Shanghai and Nanjing in neighboring Jiangsu Province, and one of the zoo’s star attractions, has a blanket to keep herself warm. 

Zoo preparing its residents for the cold
Ti Gong

Orangutan Hei Niu has a blanket to keep her warm.

Zoo preparing its residents for the cold
Ti Gong

Hamadryas feel the warmth of the sun. 

Air-conditioning and under-floor heating has been switched on for monkeys and orangutans from tropical and subtropical zones.

Two new wooden houses for leopard cats have been set up, and parrots have new homes.

Zoo preparing its residents for the cold
Ti Gong

Ring-tailed lemurs enjoy some fresh air. 

Zoo preparing its residents for the cold
Ti Gong

Parrots enjoy their new facilities. 

Food for herbivores have been adjusted to enrich their nutrition and help them cope with the chilly weather.

For Asian elephants, giraffes and hippos, cucumbers rich in water have been removed, replaced by pumpkins, soybeans and sugarcane to increase their energy supply.

Hay fed to deer and cattle has been increased to help them get through the winter, the zoo said.  

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     