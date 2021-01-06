COVID-19 vaccine available for Shanghai residents traveling abroad for work or study

The vaccine is currently available for Shanghai residents (those with hukou, or permanent residence, and residence permits) who are traveling abroad before February 12.

COVID-19 vaccinations will be given to local residents who go abroad on work or study trips, the Information Office of Shanghai municipal government said today.

The vaccine is currently available for Shanghai residents (those with hukou, or permanent residence, and residence permits) who are traveling abroad for work or study before February 12, but not for local expats for now.

People can make a vaccine reservation on the mobile phone app Jiankangyun. They must bring a passport, valid visa, airline ticket, ID card, hukou or residence permit to their appointments.



Those receiving the inoculation should be between the ages of 18 and 59. Two injections are spaced 14 days apart.

On December 31, Chinese government authorities announced conditional marketing authorization for the first COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the Beijing Biological Products Institute under the China National Biotec Group, which is affiliated with Sinopharm.