Eye hospital branch renovated to meet demand

Shanghai Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital's Baoqing branch in downtown Xuhui District opened on Wednesday after a near six-month renovation that added 1,300 square meters.

The Baoqing branch of Shanghai Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital in downtown Xuhui District opened on Wednesday after a near six-month renovation.

The branch, which mainly offers services such as myopia screening and treatment, and visual training, was always crowded, especially during the summer and winter vacations.

The branch added 1,300 square meter and expanded from two floors to four to streamline services and meet demand.

The hospital has a vision database for each child treated. Parents can check the development of their children’s sight and their treatment online, hospital officials said.