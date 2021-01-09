News / Metro

More than 400,000 COVID-19 vaccinations in Shanghai

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  14:33 UTC+8, 2021-01-09       0
Shanghai has inoculated 424,477 people with the domestically produced COVID-19 vaccine, with no serious adverse reactions reported so far.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  14:33 UTC+8, 2021-01-09       0
More than 400,000 COVID-19 vaccinations in Shanghai
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Free COVID-19 vaccinations are available in the city at 17 community health centers.

Shanghai has inoculated 424,477 people with the domestically produced COVID-19 vaccine, with no serious adverse reactions reported so far, the city’s Health Commission has said.

The number of people who received the first shot was 381,904, while 42,573 have received the second shot, given after a 14-day interval.

Vaccination of medical staff at several local hospitals has been completed.

Medical professionals are high-risk groups, especially those working in fever clinics, isolation wards and intensive-care units. 

"We will try to make sure all staff working in those departments get vaccinated as early as possible," said Tao Minfang, deputy director of Shanghai No.6 People’s Hospital.

Sun Xiaodong, deputy director of Shanghai CDC, said the key target groups for vaccination are people engaged in imported cold-chain transport, border inspection, marine pilotage, airline attendance, fresh-food markets, public transport and medical services and others traveling overseas for study or work. 

On December 31, Chinese government authorities announced conditional marketing authorization for the first COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the Beijing Biological Products Institute under the China National Biotec Group, which is affiliated with Sinopharm.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Sinopharm
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     