More than 400,000 COVID-19 vaccinations in Shanghai

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shanghai has inoculated 424,477 people with the domestically produced COVID-19 vaccine, with no serious adverse reactions reported so far, the city’s Health Commission has said.

The number of people who received the first shot was 381,904, while 42,573 have received the second shot, given after a 14-day interval.

Vaccination of medical staff at several local hospitals has been completed.

Medical professionals are high-risk groups, especially those working in fever clinics, isolation wards and intensive-care units.

"We will try to make sure all staff working in those departments get vaccinated as early as possible," said Tao Minfang, deputy director of Shanghai No.6 People’s Hospital.

Sun Xiaodong, deputy director of Shanghai CDC, said the key target groups for vaccination are people engaged in imported cold-chain transport, border inspection, marine pilotage, airline attendance, fresh-food markets, public transport and medical services and others traveling overseas for study or work.

On December 31, Chinese government authorities announced conditional marketing authorization for the first COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the Beijing Biological Products Institute under the China National Biotec Group, which is affiliated with Sinopharm.