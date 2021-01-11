Matchmaking alliance sets sights on better serving Chinese singles

The Shanghai matchmaking service alliance debuted today to improve the service quality of the industry and promote its healthy development.

Hu Min / SHINE

The Shanghai matchmaking service alliance debuted today to improve the service quality of the industry and promote its healthy development.

The alliance was created by the Shanghai Matchmaking Organization Administration Association with support from the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.

It consists of 28 matchmaking service providers in the city as the first group of members.

The alliance will promote resource integration and sharing in the industry as well as service upgrades, said Xu Tianli, director of the Shanghai Matchmaking Organization Administration Association.

The association is designed to improve the credibility of the city's matchmaking service agencies by lifting their quality of service.

It's estimated that nearly 300 million Chinese old enough to marry are still single, illustrating the huge potential of matchmaking services.

Information asymmetry is an obstacle hindering matchmaking agencies from providing high-quality services and a wide range of options to singles, adversely affecting success rates, said Xu.

"The matchmaking service industry is in a new development phase and honest, professional, regulated and healthy development featuring high-quality services should be the development direction," said Xu.

In the future, the alliance will extend to the entire Yangtze River Delta region.