5 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

The city reported five new imported novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

The first to the third patients, Chinese from a same family working in Italy, and the fourth patient, a Chinese working in Switzerland, took the same flight and arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on January 11.

The fifth patient is a Chinese living in France who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 11.

All cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 170 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, six patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,224 imported cases, 1,135 have been discharged upon recovery and 89 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 342 have been discharged upon recovery and no one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.