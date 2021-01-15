Travel agencies beefing up local tour packages for holiday

Travel agencies in Shanghai have enhanced local tourism offerings for those staying in the city during the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday.

Shanghai Spring Tour has a variety of packages themed around food, sightseeing, culture and fitness.

There's a walking tour on Wukang Road, cycling on Fuxing Road, the glamour of the Bund on hop-on/hop-off sightseeing buses, and modern dramas that showcase the city's cultural flavor.

"We stepped up the design of Shanghai tourism itineraries when a few COVID-19 cases were reported in northeast China in December, as we foresaw the potential influence on the tourism market," said Zhou Weihong, deputy general manager of Shanghai Spring Tour.

The travel agency will offer 50 percent more tours during this year's Spring Festival holiday than last year and five times more walking tours.

Customized tours for university students will explore historical and cultural sites near college campuses.



Shanghai Spring Tour will give away 20 free tours of the Bund and Lujiazui daily.



Strict COVID-19 prevention measures will be followed with temperature and health QR code checks prior to tours.

Shanghai-based online travel operator Trip.com will offer packages for nianyefan (Chinese New Year's Eve dinner) at local restaurants that include outdoor activities, as well as discounted tickets for local tourist attractions, hotels and day trips.

The holiday runs from February 11 to 17.