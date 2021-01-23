Health information posters issued in wake of local COVID-19 cases

Information posters have been issued by the Shanghai Center for Health Promotion after nine local COVID-19 cases were reported this week.

Wearing a mask, covering the mouth and nose while coughing and sneezing, keeping social distance, washing hands, ensuring ventilation and visiting a hospital if a fever is detected are reiterated in the posters. They urge residents to arouse awareness under the current epidemic condition.

Local hospitals also announced that people can reserve nucleic acid tests, payment and check the results through their app and public WeChat account.