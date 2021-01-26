News / Metro

New focus on future of Jiading New Town

﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  12:05 UTC+8, 2021-01-26       0
A new round of Jiading New Town development aims to build a high ground of sci-tech innovation, integrated development, culture and education and intelligent transportation.
﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  12:05 UTC+8, 2021-01-26       0

A new round of Jiading New Town development is to focus on the Yuanxiang Lake central activities zone, areas surrounding Jiading New Town east station, a sci-tech town in northern Jiading, the Jiading Old Town preservation zone and areas along the Hengli River to build a high ground of science and technology innovation, integrated development, culture and education and intelligent transportation, according to Jiading authorities.

Jiading New Town extends its scope to the north of Jiading Industrial Zone. Under the framework of the overall planning of the new town, five key construction areas are determined in accordance with the basic principles that are conducive to the agglomeration of industrial functions, reflect the quality and image of town and target the needs of people’s livelihoods.

In order to improve the planning of the five key areas, Jiading authorities organized an international design competition and invited 22 well-known design teams from home and abroad to participate in the planning and design. It is expected that the basic design of each area will be clarified in March.

The district invited Professor Wu Zhiqiang, a member of Chinese Academy of Engineering and vice president of Tongji University, to be the chief planner to lead the preparation of the master planning optimization of Jiading New Town.

Meanwhile, 12 experts in urban planning and related industries have been invited to serve as the planning and design consultants.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     