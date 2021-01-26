New focus on future of Jiading New Town

A new round of Jiading New Town development aims to build a high ground of sci-tech innovation, integrated development, culture and education and intelligent transportation.

A new round of Jiading New Town development is to focus on the Yuanxiang Lake central activities zone, areas surrounding Jiading New Town east station, a sci-tech town in northern Jiading, the Jiading Old Town preservation zone and areas along the Hengli River to build a high ground of science and technology innovation, integrated development, culture and education and intelligent transportation, according to Jiading authorities.

Jiading New Town extends its scope to the north of Jiading Industrial Zone. Under the framework of the overall planning of the new town, five key construction areas are determined in accordance with the basic principles that are conducive to the agglomeration of industrial functions, reflect the quality and image of town and target the needs of people’s livelihoods.

In order to improve the planning of the five key areas, Jiading authorities organized an international design competition and invited 22 well-known design teams from home and abroad to participate in the planning and design. It is expected that the basic design of each area will be clarified in March.

The district invited Professor Wu Zhiqiang, a member of Chinese Academy of Engineering and vice president of Tongji University, to be the chief planner to lead the preparation of the master planning optimization of Jiading New Town.

Meanwhile, 12 experts in urban planning and related industries have been invited to serve as the planning and design consultants.

