Quarantined Baoshan residents in good hands

﻿ Ke Jiayun
  17:36 UTC+8, 2021-01-27       0
The Baoshan District government has undertaken numerous measures to provide basic necessities and respond to other needs of residents in the medium-risk residential community.
The Baoshan District government has undertaken numerous measures to provide basic necessities and respond to other needs of residents in a residential community listed as medium-risk for COVID-19 and put under quarantine, said Chen Xiaojie, deputy head of the district.

According to Chen, as soon as two cases in the Linjiang Xincun came to light, a prevention and control command center was set up on site to coordinate diagnoses and treatments, nucleic acid tests, epidemiological investigations and disinfection.

Marshalling online and offline resources, the team is providing services such as distributing food, sanitation and transportation, delivering medicine, collecting parcels and responding to maintenance requests.

"We organized workers to screen out and check the condition of groups like seniors living alone, the disabled and families living with only a basic allowance," said Chen. "We visit 157 people every day to serve their needs."

About 500 community residents have applied to be volunteers.

