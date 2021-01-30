Low-temperature treatment helps patients with brain injury

Low-temperature therapy can help improve the effect of treatment of patients with traumatic brain injuries, local medical experts announced on Saturday.

An 8-year research program conducted by Renji Hospital confirmed the safety and effects of low-temperature therapy. It was published by world-leading journal EClinicalMedicine published by The Lancet.

According to experts, the long-term hypothermia trial is the world’s first prospective, multi-center, randomized, controlled clinical trial to examine the safety and efficacy in adults with severe brain traumatic brain injury. It offers new evidence for precise hypothermia treatment in clinical practice.

Eligible patients were randomly assigned to the long-term mild hypothermia group (34–35 degrees Celsius for five days) or normothermia group at 37 degrees.

The research was carried out in 14 domestic major brain injury centers, with 302 eligible patients selected from 2,946 patients with acute traumatic brain injury.

It found low-temperature therapy can improve the effect of treatment, and be a clinical option. However, the therapy doesn't significantly improve outcomes, according to Dr Jiang Jiyao, leader of the research.

Traumatic brain injury is prevalent in China, and there is a high rate of disability and mortality among patients with severe injury, imposing burdens and loss on both family and society.

Jiang has led his team studying regulated brain injury treatment and evidence-based research in China for years. Since 2008, his team has led to the issuing of 13 clinical understandings and guidance. His research has also been published by world-leading journals, contributing to severe traumatic brain injury treatment in the world.

Jiang said clinical ability in China is line with Western countries, but there is a lack of Chinese research being included and recognized in the international field. He hopes more research conducted by Chinese experts can be recognized to offer contributions to the regularized and precise treatment of patients around the world.