Hardworking hotel staff thanked by medical workers

The 194 medical staff from Renji Hospital's west branch being quarantined at an outlet of Jinjiang Inn have expressed their gratitude to hotel staff.

They sent a letter of appreciation to the staff, who have provided good service and care during this special period of time.

The medical staff have been under closed-loop management and central quarantine since last Thursday, when a worker was confirmed with coronavirus infection.

The hotel set up a WeChat group to deal with each medical worker's requirements, and a staff member is on call 24/7 to solve problems and meet demands.

Since medical staff work in batches and the hospital operates round the clock, the hotel also arranges management staff to deliver service and distribute goods 24/7.

“We take care of patients in the hospital every day, while we are taken care by hotel staff here,” said Chen Sheng, a hospital official.