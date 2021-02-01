4 imported COVID-19 cases reported in the city

No new locally transmitted cases were reported in Shanghai. Meanwhile, four imported patients were discharged upon recovery.

There were no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases, but four imported infections, reported in the city on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

The first imported patient is a Slovenian who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on January 26 via Croatia and Germany.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Mali who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 26 via France.

The third patient, a Chinese having a business trip in Morocco, and the fourth patient, a Chinese working in Niger, arrived at the Shanghai airport on the same flight on January 29 via France.

All the cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 63 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, four imported patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,331 imported cases, 1,224 have been discharged upon recovery and 107 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 367 local cases, 342 have been discharged upon recovery and 18 are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.