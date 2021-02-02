Health authorities release a list of fever clinics

Local health authorities released a list of 122 fever clinics people can visit if they develop symptoms. They are located in all 15 districts and the Pudong New Area.

Local health authorities released a list of 122 fever clinics people can visit if they develop symptoms. They are located in all 15 districts and the Pudong New Area.



Winter and spring are the peak seasons for respiratory infectious diseases, so the Shanghai Center for Health Promotion created a poster to urge people not to take medications if they develop symptoms but to visit a fever clinic as quickly as possible. Those visiting clinics must wear a mask.



"It is important to visit a fever clinic if you have a fever to protect yourself and others," the poster reads.