5 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

There were no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases, but five imported infections reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

The first imported patient is a Chinese working in Brazil who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on February 2.



The second patient is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 20.

The third patient is an Algerian who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 21.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Ethiopia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on February 2.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in Ethiopia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on February 3.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 124 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, two imported patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,358 imported cases, 1,250 have been discharged upon recovery and 108 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 342 have been discharged upon recovery and 22 are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.