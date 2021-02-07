3 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

No new locally transmitted cases were reported; all the new imported patients are Chinese returning from overseas.

There were no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases, but three imported infections reported in the city on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

The first and second patients are Chinese working in Ethiopia who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on February 2 on the same flight.

The third patient is a Chinese working in India who arrived at the Shanghai airport on February 4 via Germany.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 86 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, five importedt patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,361 imported cases, 1,255 have been discharged upon recovery and 106 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 342 have been discharged upon recovery and 22 are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.