Inspectors ensure safe Spring Festival food

Welcoming The Year Of The Ox

Hu Min / SHINE

Market regulators inspected restaurants, canteens and businesses selling nianyefan take-out packages on Tuesday prior to the Spring Festival holiday, with an outlet of time-honored Xing Hua Lou restaurant ordered to make improvements.

The Xing Hua Lou outlet on Pujin Road in Minhang District failed to provide relevant procurement and checking documents on two nianyefan take-out packages, officials with the district's administration for market regulation found on Tuesday.

The outlet was ordered to enhance management, conduct self-inspection and strictly implement pandemic control and prevention measures.

The inspections particularly targeted whether food was fully cooked and dishware disinfected, officials said.

Hu Min / SHINE

The temperature of meals should be higher than 90 degrees Celsius upon cooking, and above 65 degrees when served, according to officials.

Catering businesses have adjusted cooking and disinfection times to cut the exposure time of cooked dishes and disinfected dishware to prevent potential food safety hazards, officials said.

At the Minhang campus of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, more than 2,000 students and faculty members will be spending Spring Festival holiday on campus.

All canteens of the university will be open during the holiday to prevent gatherings, said Dai Yuming, deputy director of the university’s support center.

Hu Min / SHINE

At the Baoyan Hotel in the district, the number of diners is controlled, officials found.

Eight chairs at a table of 20 have been taken away, and there are limits on the number of people allowed in elevators.

The hotel is fully booked for nianyefan, or New Year's Eve dinner, on Thursday night.

The hotel gave up some business to control the number of diners and they will be reminded to keep a distance when seated, said Zhang Jie, general manager of the hotel.

It requires suppliers to attach food tracking information, nucleic acid test reports and disinfection record for imported beef, salmon and codfish when taking in these items, Zhang said.