6 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

﻿ Wang Qingchu
  08:32 UTC+8, 2021-02-10       0
They are five Chinese and one Pakistani. Meanwhile, four imported patients were discharged upon recovery.
There were no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases, but six imported infections reported in the city on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

The first patient is a Chinese living in Japan who arrived the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on January 28.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Guinea who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 29.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in Germany who arrived at the Shanghai airport on February 7.

The fourth patient, a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates, the fifth patient, a Chinese traveling in the UAE, and the sixth patient, a Pakistani living in the UAE, took the same flight and arrived at the Shanghai airport on February 8.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 64 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, four imported patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,376 imported cases, 1,275 have been discharged upon recovery and 101 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 344 have been discharged upon recovery and 20 are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Editor: Wang Qingchu
