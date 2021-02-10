News / Metro

Local hospitals at full speed for upcoming holiday

All hospitals have released their schedules for the holiday on their public WeChat accounts.
Local hospitals are well prepared to provide medical services over Chinese New Year.

All hospitals have released their schedules for the holiday on their public WeChat accounts.

Officials from Shanghai Hongkang Hospital said most medical staff from other provinces will stay in Shanghai for Spring Festival.

Three nurses have volunteered to administer nucleic acid tests at Pudong International Airport.

“We will welcome the Year of the Ox on the front line, and we are proud of our dedication to the anti-virus campaign,” said Wei Lijun, a nurse from Hongkang serving at the airport.

Ti Gong

Officials from Shanghai Hongkang Hospital visit patients and give New Year's gifts.

Ti Gong

Hongkang Hospital volunteers at Pudong International Airport.

