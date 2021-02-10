Local hospitals at full speed for upcoming holiday

All hospitals have released their schedules for the holiday on their public WeChat accounts.

Welcoming The Year Of The Ox

Local hospitals are well prepared to provide medical services over Chinese New Year.



Officials from Shanghai Hongkang Hospital said most medical staff from other provinces will stay in Shanghai for Spring Festival.



Three nurses have volunteered to administer nucleic acid tests at Pudong International Airport.

“We will welcome the Year of the Ox on the front line, and we are proud of our dedication to the anti-virus campaign,” said Wei Lijun, a nurse from Hongkang serving at the airport.

Ti Gong