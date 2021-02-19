7 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are five Chinese, an Indian and a Dutch. Meanwhile, six patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Seven imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. There were no locally transmitted cases reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on February 15.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Cote d'Ivoire who arrived at the Shanghai airport on February 15.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Ethiopia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on February 16.

The fourth patient is an Indian who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 28.

The fifth patient is a Chinese living in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai airport on February 16.

The sixth patient is a Dutch who arrived at the Shanghai airport on February 16.

The seventh patient is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai airport on February 17.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 202 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, six patients were discharged upon recovery, the commission said.

So far, of all the 1,405 imported cases, 1,334 have been discharged upon recovery and 71 are still hospitalized.

Four imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 348 have been discharged upon recovery and 16 are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.