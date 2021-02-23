Substandard leather clothing pulled from local store shelves

The clothing failed quality tests for composable carcinogenic aromatic amine dye, tearing strength, fiber content and color fastness.

Seven batches of leather clothing sold at big shopping malls including Global Harbor and Cloud Nine were substandard, the city's market watchdog announced today.

The clothing failed quality tests for composable carcinogenic aromatic amine dye, tearing strength, fiber content and color fastness, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

In total, 50 batches of leather clothing sold at 14 shopping malls were inspected.

Among them, a batch of D-Harry leather clothing sold at Global Harbor failed for composable carcinogenic aromatic amine dye at an alarming level, posing safety hazards.

Another six were substandard for tearing strength, which affects the durability of clothing.

Clothing from Trek&Travel sold at Hopson One and Puze CK sold at Cloud Nine were also on the substandard list.

A batch of Victorai•Cashmere clothing sold at LuOne failed tearing strength tests and for unmatched fiber content inconsistent with what is marked on the label.



A batch of Coven Garden sold at Global Harbor failed for poor color fastness.



Dye in clothing with poor color fastness can bleed into people's skin, leading to skin allergies. Children are particularly vulnerable.



Businesses selling the substandard clothing have been ordered to clear their stocks of the items.