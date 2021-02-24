News / Metro

First baby spotted seal for Pudong ocean park

A spotted seal was born at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in the Pudong New Area yesterday, the first spotted seal born at the park.
Ti Gong

The spotted baby seal

Ti Gong

The spotted baby seal with his mother

A spotted seal was born at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in the Pudong New Area yesterday, the first spotted seal born at the park.

Two of the park's adult spotted seals mated last February, and two animal keepers were assigned to closely monitor the mother-to-be, according to the park operator.

"Seals are very timid, so a natural environment was created to facilitate a smooth delivery of the baby," said Zhu Haojie, a seal keeper. 

Ti Gong

In three or four weeks, the baby is expected to swim and live independently, at which point park visitors will be able to see him.

Ti Gong

The baby seal basking in the sun.

Ti Gong

The mother is breast-feeding her healthy baby and never leaves his side.

The mother's problem-free delivery took a little over an hour. She is breastfeeding her healthy baby and never leaves his side.

In three or four weeks, the baby is expected to swim and live independently, at which point park visitors will be able to see him.

Nine Adelie penguins, a Pacific white-sided dolphin, two South American sea lions and three Asian small-clawed otters have been born at the park since it opened in late 2018. 

