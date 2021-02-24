Customs officers seize over 400 live ants

Alien species, illegally imported from overseas, could have put people and animals at risk as well as potentially destroying the local ecology and environment.

Over 400 illegally imported live ants have been seized by local customs.

A package, said to be material for dentistry, showed abnormalities when X-rayed. Staff at Shanghai Post Office Customs opened it and found 406 ants, each 2 centimeters long, in small plastic tubes along with moist cotton and air vents.

The smuggled ants have been transferred to the relevant department for disposal, customs said.

It said that undeclared and unquarantined live animals could carry diseases and risk the health of local residents and animals. If propagated rapidly, a biological invasion would result and there was a risk of the local ecology and environment being destroyed.

Earlier this month, departments that included the General Administration of Customs, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and the Ministry of Ecological and Environment asked relevant departments to enhance supervision of imported goods and strictly dispose of alien invasive species.

Chinese customs officers seized over 380 kinds of pests 695,000 times last year, the authority said.