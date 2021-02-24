News / Metro

Customs officers seize over 400 live ants

﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  19:28 UTC+8, 2021-02-24       0
Alien species, illegally imported from overseas, could have put people and animals at risk as well as potentially destroying the local ecology and environment. 
﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  19:28 UTC+8, 2021-02-24       0
Edited by Tian Shengjie. Subtitles by Tian Shengjie.

Over 400 illegally imported live ants have been seized by local customs.

A package, said to be material for dentistry, showed abnormalities when X-rayed. Staff at Shanghai Post Office Customs opened it and found 406 ants, each 2 centimeters long, in small plastic tubes along with moist cotton and air vents.

The smuggled ants have been transferred to the relevant department for disposal, customs said.

Customs officers seize over 400 live ants
Ti Gong

One of 406 smuggled ants seized by customs. 

Customs officers seize over 400 live ants
Ti Gong

Over 400 smuggled ants were seized by customs officers. 

It said that undeclared and unquarantined live animals could carry diseases and risk the health of local residents and animals. If propagated rapidly, a biological invasion would result and there was a risk of the local ecology and environment being destroyed.

Earlier this month, departments that included the General Administration of Customs, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and the Ministry of Ecological and Environment asked relevant departments to enhance supervision of imported goods and strictly dispose of alien invasive species.

Chinese customs officers seized over 380 kinds of pests 695,000 times last year, the authority said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     