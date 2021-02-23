Comic book tells a tale of plagues and germs

Infectious diseases expert Zhang Wenhong has teamed up with Brother Hunzi, a comic painter, to issue a popular science comic book about germs and their place in human history.

Infectious diseases expert Zhang Wenhong has teamed up with Chen Lei, a comic painter with the pen name of Brother Hunzi, to issue a popular science comic book about germs and their place in human history.

The new book combines the popularity of comics with Zhang’s medical knowledge and tells the story of plagues that have changed human history.

In the book, Zhang, who is also called Papa Zhang, is responsible for making the medical knowledge in the book accurate and reliable as an expert. Brother Hunzi is in charge of humanities, analyzing the impact and changes of the plagues on history, politics, economy and society.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 early last year, Chen’s team has published a series of books on the virus and the vaccine against it.

“However, we are not professionals so we had the idea of asking Zhang for help,” Chen said. “In the book, Papa Zhang has a dialogue with Brother Hunzi about the different angles of the pandemic.”

“This experience is very interesting, and there is no pressure on my side as our readers are eager to know the facts and science. So the key for readers to understand the virus and pandemic is for our team to tell the story well,” Zhang said.