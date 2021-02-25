Slight increase in residents' life expectancy

The three health indexes of the city – life expectancy, infant mortality and mortality of pregnant women – have reached that of developed countries or regions, authorities say.

The average life expectancy of local registered residents was 83.67 years last year, compared with 83.66 the year before, Shanghai's health authorities said on Thursday.

Infant mortality was 2.66 among every 1,000 and mortality of pregnant women was 3.66 in every 100,000, compared with 3.06 and 3.51 a year earlier.

The three health indexes of the city have all reached that of developed countries or regions, health authorities said.

The city added 50 Internet hospitals, 134 intelligent health stations, and 11 emergency medical treatment stations last year.

The average response time of 120 emergency calls for ambulances in the city was cut to within 12 minutes.

More than 8 million people in the city have been included in the family doctor scheme, including nearly 90 percent of those with physical disabilities.

As of Wednesday, the city had received and provided medical treatment in 1,789 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and tracked about 105,000 close contacts and relevant people.

On this year's agenda, six emergency medical treatment stations will be built or renovated and 30 demonstrative community-based rehabilitation centers will be established in the city.

Health service spots will be set up at 100 industrial zones and office buildings.