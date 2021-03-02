Rare bird found for first time since 1943

The injured upland buzzard, a rare species, had blood on its wings and couldn't fly when it was found by a resident of Chongming District's Chengqiao Town recently.

Ti Gong

A rare bird, an upland buzzard, was found in Shanghai recently, the first time the species had been spotted in the city since 1943.

The injured bird (Buteo hemilasius) had blood on its wings and couldn't fly when it was found by a resident in Chongming District's Chengqiao Town, police said on Tuesday.

The bird was cared for under the guidance of the forestry administration before being sent to the wildlife shelter in Dongping Forest Park for further treatment.

It will be released back into the wild after it recovers if the administration approves. It was a second rare bird discovered by local residents in the town recently.

On February 26, police received a call from another Chengqiao Town resident who said he had found an injured bird in his residential complex which looked like an owl.

Police contacted the forestry administration whose staff then took the bird to the district wild life reserve center, where it was identified as a black-winged kite (Elanus caeruleus).

The bird was probably injured by tree branches or buildings during flight, according to the administration.

The last time a black-winged kite was spotted in Chongming was on July 16, 2018.

Both species are protected in China.