Blossoming peony garden opens in Xuhui today

The Shanghai Botanical Garden in Xuhui District opened its peony garden today, featuring about 20,000 peonies of nearly 200 varieties from China and abroad.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The Shanghai Botanical Garden in Xuhui District opened its peony garden today, featuring about 20,000 peonies of nearly 200 varieties from China and abroad.

The garden covers 3.26 hectares and consists of five areas, including peony display and landscape forest.

It features poetry, paintings and classical gardening landscapes that showcase peony culture.

The garden is also decorated with bonsai and a rock garden.

Garden officials said the best time to view the peonies is in May.

Ti Gong