One photo fits all for government services

Beginning today, Shanghai residents who take pictures when seeking services from the police can use those photos for other administrative services — as long as they're within the required validity date.

The new service will benefit people who apply for documents issued by the police, including driver's licenses, Chinese identification cards, passports and travel passes for Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.



It will also benefit those seeking administrative services from other government departments and be downloaded from the e-government portals with no charges.