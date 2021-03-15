News / Metro

Millions of pandemic prevention items seized

Shanghai Customs said on Monday that 134 million pandemic prevention products for export were seized as unqualified last year amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Ti Gong

Two Shanghai Customs officers check a car.

Shanghai Customs seized 134 million unqualified pandemic prevention products in 357 export batches last year, it said on Monday. 

Customs officers carried out enhanced inspections of such kind of imported and exported products during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also seized over 5.2 million fake pandemic prevention items in 19 batches for export, including masks and infrared thermometers, valued at nearly 13 million yuan (US$2 million).

In April, Guangzhou Fuzelong Hygiene Material Co was fined 30,000 yuan after customs discovered that more than 582,000 of its masks for export had been declared as medical masks when they were only normal masks that could not prevent the virus.


Ti Gong

A mask wrongly declared as a medical mask by Guangzhou Fuzelong Hygiene Material Co.

Meanwhile, also last year, customs found 95 batches of imported goods for infants and children that were unqualified, 47.7 percent of the total. The results for stationery were the worst, with over 90 percent rejected.

Some products, including clothes that faded easily, food with too many chemicals and scooters with structural problems, are hidden dangers for infants and children, it said.


﻿
