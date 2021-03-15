News / Metro

Taobao seller faked COVID-19 test reports

Qingpu District procuratorate approves arrest of man believed to have made over a thousand fake medical reports, including more than 90 negative nucleic acid test reports.
Ti Gong

A fake negative nucleic acid test report said to be from Renji Hospital made by a seller on Taobao. 

Qingpu District’s procuratorate has approved the arrest of a man who made over a thousand fake medical reports, including more than 90 negative nucleic acid test reports, over a six-year period.

In January, police found a shop on e-commerce platform Taobao selling fake reports said to be from hospitals that included Shanghai’s Renji Hospital and the Peking University Third Hospital.

Customers were told they only needed to provide name, gender and age and were promised that everyone would see them as genuine, the procuratorate said on Monday.

After he was detained, the seller is said to have confessed to have been running the illegal business since 2015, earning over 100,000 yuan (US$15,400).

He downloaded pictures of medical reports and made fake documents using Photoshop. He also made nearly 50 fake hospital seals.

During its investigation, the procuratorate found he also sold fake negative reports for COVID-19, with false official seals and faked doctors’ signatures.

The man said that many people from cities all over the country had placed orders for fake negative COVID-19 reports.

Further investigations are underway. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
