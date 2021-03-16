5 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

All patients are Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, three patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Five imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Mali who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on March 12.

The second patient is a Chinese living in Japan who arrived at the Shanghai airport on March 12.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Mexico who arrived at the Shanghai airport on March 2.

The fourth patient is a Chinese traveling in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Shanghai airport on March 1.

The fifth patient is a Chinese living in Serbia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on March 13.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 73 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery, the commission said.

So far, of all the 1,469 imported cases, 1,429 have been discharged upon recovery and 40 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 362 have been discharged upon recovery and two are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.