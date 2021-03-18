News / Metro

Direct flight opens avenue to explore Wulong

A new direct Shanghai-Chongqing flight, to be launched on March 28, will enable city residents to experience the unique charm of Wulong District's ecological tourism resources.
Ti Gong

The new Chongqing Xiannvshan Airport

Another direct flight between Shanghai and Chongqing will be launched on March 28, when the southwest China municipality's new Chongqing Xiannvshan Airport will officially start operation.

The airport is in Chongqing's Wulong District and the new Spring Airlines flight will enable Shanghai residents to experience the unique charm of the area's ecological tourism resources, the Wulong District government announced in Jing'an District on Thursday.

The flight will be operated on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from Pudong airport in Shanghai.

Wang Junjie

A highway leading to the Fairy Mountain in Chongqing Municipality's Wulong District.

Ti Gong

The Longshuixia scenic area in Wulong

Wulong boasts rich natural tourist resources such as the Fairy Mountain National Forest Park, the Wulong Tiansheng Three Bridges, and Furong Cave, a UNESCO World Heritage Natural Site, and the district is known as a "world karst ecological museum" for its marvelous karst-forming spectacle.

It has a forest coverage of over 65 percent, and receives more than 30 million tourist visits every year.

Ti Gong

The Fairy Mountain grassland

Ti Gong

The Tianlong Bridge

The Wulong District Karst Tourism Group signed a cooperation agreement with Shanghai Spring Tour on Thursday.

The launch of the direct flight will bring Wulong and Shanghai closer and promote the high-level development of the district, according to Hu Zhenqiang, executive deputy governor of Wulong.

Lu Jiangtao, deputy director of the promotion department of the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism, said the direct flight creates an air bridge for people and the cultural and tourism cooperation between Shanghai and Wulong has huge potential.

Ti Gong

Furong Cave

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
