Guo Meimei named in diet food investigation

Police say influencer who was jailed in 2015 for running casinos among 32 people alleged to have been producing or selling diet food containing a banned substance.

Guo Meiling, a Chinese influencer better known as Guo Meimei, is alleged to have been selling diet food that contains banned substances.

Police in the Pudong New Area said 32 people, including Guo, had been found producing or selling diet food containing sibutramine, an appetite suppressant that is banned in China.

Guo, 30, a native of Hunan Province, was sentenced to five years in prison in 2015 for running casinos. She was released in July 2019.

She first attracted attention in 2011 when claiming to be a business manager with the Red Cross Society of China. The Red Cross denied any relationship with her, and she later stated it was all a misunderstanding.

Guo has over a million followers on Sina Weibo, drawing attention because of her luxurious lifestyle.