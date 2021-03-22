New center for sleep disorders open doors in city

A medical center for sleep disorders at Shanghai Donglei Brain Surgery Hospital opened Sunday to coincide with World Sleep Day.

Ti Gong

A medical center for sleep disorders at Shanghai Donglei Brain Surgery Hospital opened its doors Sunday to coincide with World Sleep Day.

More than 300 million people around the world suffer from sleep disorders. Close to 40 percent of adults experience insomnia and more than 50 million have sleep apnea syndrome.

Poor sleep increases the risk of hypertension, coronary and cardiovascular diseases and even cardiac arrest, so timely intervention and treatment are critical, according to officials at Donglei Hospital.

“Testing, screening, diagnosis and treatment through advanced equipment and multidisciplinary expert teams help people suffering from sleep disorders and improve their quality of life while reducing risks of other diseases,” said Dr Zhang Wenli, director of the center.