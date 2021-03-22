News / Metro

882,000 city residents have second injection

﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  22:27 UTC+8, 2021-03-22       0
Another 836,000 people have had their first vaccination as city focuses on those aged from 18 to 59, especially those working in transport, logistics and environmental sanitation.
﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  22:27 UTC+8, 2021-03-22       0

As of Sunday, around 882,000 people in the city had their second COVID-19 vaccination and around 836,000 people their first injection, the Shanghai Health Commission said on Monday.

Each person should be injected twice, with an interval between the two of at least 14 days. 

The service is not yet available for expatriates.

Shanghai is focusing on free vaccination for people aged from 18 to 59, especially those working in transport, logistics and environmental sanitation.

Work units help employees register whether they are willing to have the injection. After registration, it will tell them the time and place for the injection. People can also book themselves on the "Jiankangyun" mobile phone app.

The commission said subdistricts will help residents, including the unemployed and retired, register for the injection soon.

Currently, there are over 1,680 sites for groups from companies, 32 clinics for people traveling overseas and 18 vaccination teams going door to door.

People have to take their identity cards and wear masks on day of their injection. After vaccination, they need to wait for 30 minutes for observation. People should have a bland diet, rest well and drink more water, but not alcohol, for a week after their injection.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     