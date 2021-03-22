882,000 city residents have second injection

Another 836,000 people have had their first vaccination as city focuses on those aged from 18 to 59, especially those working in transport, logistics and environmental sanitation.

As of Sunday, around 882,000 people in the city had their second COVID-19 vaccination and around 836,000 people their first injection, the Shanghai Health Commission said on Monday.

Each person should be injected twice, with an interval between the two of at least 14 days.

The service is not yet available for expatriates.

Shanghai is focusing on free vaccination for people aged from 18 to 59, especially those working in transport, logistics and environmental sanitation.

Work units help employees register whether they are willing to have the injection. After registration, it will tell them the time and place for the injection. People can also book themselves on the "Jiankangyun" mobile phone app.

The commission said subdistricts will help residents, including the unemployed and retired, register for the injection soon.

Currently, there are over 1,680 sites for groups from companies, 32 clinics for people traveling overseas and 18 vaccination teams going door to door.

People have to take their identity cards and wear masks on day of their injection. After vaccination, they need to wait for 30 minutes for observation. People should have a bland diet, rest well and drink more water, but not alcohol, for a week after their injection.