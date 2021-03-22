News / Metro

Man's swollen belly caused by huge tumor

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:41 UTC+8, 2021-03-22       0
Doctors at Renji Hospital remove tumor weighing 19 kilograms from elderly patient who had complained about swollen legs and his belly getting bigger and bigger.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:41 UTC+8, 2021-03-22       0

An elderly man had a 19-kilogram tumor removed from his belly with less than 500 milliliters of blood lost during surgery, Renji Hospital said on Monday. The patient is recovering well, it said. 

The man surnamed Gu found his belly becoming bigger and bigger and his legs had swollen in recent months. As he had several underlying diseases, including hypertension, diabetes and coronary disease, he didn’t pay much notice. But he consulted the hospital when his condition began to seriously affect his daily life.

A CT scan revealed a tumor with a diameter of 45 centimeters which was pressing on other organs.

Dr Liu Yingbin said surgery was risky as the tumor was connected to major blood vessels and any mistake could cause severe bleeding.

After two weeks of preparation, a team of doctors carried out the two-hour operation on March 15 with no damage to any healthy tissue. 

“The belly getting bigger may not be because of being fat. It may be caused by a tumor. Surgery is the only cure for such s tumor,” Liu said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     