Driver held after throwing nails on road

A man was detained after he threw nails on an elevated road, bringing traffic to a halt, Shanghai police said on Monday.

The man, surnamed Sun, 45, was stopped by traffic officers at 8:30am on Sunday on the Yixian Elevated Road near Changzhong Road as he was suspected of illegally carrying goods in his passenger car.

Police said Sun was not willing to cooperate with them and took a box of nails from his car and spread them over the road, blocking the traffic behind.