3 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Three imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on March 19.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Sri Lanka who arrived at the Shanghai airport on March 20.

The third patient is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai airport on March 23.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 54 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery, the commission said.

So far, of all the 1,488 imported cases, 1,452 have been discharged upon recovery and 36 are still hospitalized.

Six imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.