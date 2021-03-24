News / Metro

Pause before right turn, you are on camera

In the Pudong New Area, drivers of larger vehicles such as buses and trucks are required to pause when taking a right turn, or they could be fined.
Ti Gong

A digital screen in the Pudong New Area displays car plate numbers of larger vehicles whose drivers failed to pause when taking a right turn.

Shanghai police have installed cameras that catch drivers of larger vehicles who don’t pause when making a right turn.

For drivers of big vehicles, such as trucks and buses, a large area to their right is not clearly visible when they make a right turn. And quite a few traffic accidents have been caused because of that.

China’s traffic law requires that drivers of motor vehicles need to give way to straight-going pedestrians or non-motor vehicle users.

In the Pudong New Area, police have gone a step further. They now require all drivers of larger vehicles to pause when taking a right turn.

At several intersections in Pudong, police have installed cameras that catch drivers who fail to comply. Those who ignore the sign with a warning triangle are fined 200 yuan (US$30), with three points deducted from their driver’s licenses.

Zhu Rongxue, an official with the Pudong traffic police, said the fines are given for ignoring prohibition signs.

Such cameras have been installed at the intersections of Longdong Avenue and Huadong Road, Jinhai Road and Dongchuan Road, Shangnan Road and the Outer Ring Road and Shenjiang Road S. and Zhoudeng Road.

Pudong police said they have been cooperating with bus firms and companies that provide mixers and trucks transporting construction waste to raise drivers' awareness and ensure better implementation of the measure.

Source: SHINE
