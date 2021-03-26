Doctors square off in Douyin video competition

To encourage medical innovation and involvement in science education, the city's first Douyin competition for doctors kicked off on Thursday.

The internet has become the major conduit for medical professionals to carry out health education and promotional activities, so local health authorities launched the competition on Douyin (known as TikTok overseas) in which doctors create interesting and vivid short videos that enhance public health awareness.

One hundred participants will advance to the second round of the three-month competition, 30 of whom will compete in the semi-finals. The top five will be crowned champions.



All semi-finalists will receive funding to support their scientific education endeavors. The five champions will be promoted as Wanghong, or Internet celebrity.

The competition is open to all the city’s 80,000 registered doctors. The education fields include infectious disease prevention and control, healthy lifestyles, chronic disease prevention and control, health management, community health services and traditional Chinese medicine. Video submissions must be less than three minutes in length.