Railway stations braced for busy holiday

Pleasant weather, spring flowers, a relaxation of restrictions and tourism promotion campaigns by cities in the Yangtze River Delta region expected to be a boost for rail travel.

Shanghai's railway stations are estimated to see 1.5 million passengers during the upcoming Qingming Festival travel peak, about 87 percent of the figure for the same period before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The travel peak is from April 2 and 5, with more than 500,000 passengers expected to travel on April 3.

The recent pleasant climate in the Jiangnan region, flowers in bloom at tourist attractions, a relaxation of restrictions at cultural and entertainment venues, spring tourism promotion campaigns of cities in the Yangtze River Delta region and the new railway routes are expected to fuel enthusiasm for spring outings during the festival, China Railway Shanghai Group said.

Passenger flow on high-speed railway lines such as Shanghai-Nanjing, Shanghai-Hangzhou, Shanghai-Suzhou-Nantong, and Yancheng-Nantong is estimated to grow significantly during the holiday.

More than 30 additional trains will operate from Shanghai railway stations during the holiday.

Passengers are being reminded to wear masks during their trip.