Driver fined after dangerous chemicals leak

A truck driver who registered with online freight service provider Yunmanman transported dangerous chemicals in Shanghai although he knew he wasn't qualified to do so. 
Ti Gong

The dangerous chemical involved in the case. 

Yunmanman, an online freight service provider, was investigated after one of its drivers illegally transported dangerous chemicals in Shanghai, the city’s traffic law enforcers said on Thursday.

The investigation began in late January after a leak of 150 kilograms of Dicyclopentadiene at a company in Huaxin Town, Qingpu District, on January 27.

No one was injured in the incident.

The chemicals were being transported by a driver surnamed Li who had registered with Yunmanman knowing he was to transport chemicals despite also being aware he wasn’t qualified to do so, investigators said. 

Li loaded the chemicals in the Pudong New Area before driving to Qingpu, where he was to load some aluminum products for delivery to Xuzhou, an order he took from Huolala, another online freight service provider.

The leak happened when the metal items being loaded onto his truck damaged a bucket containing the liquid chemicals, investigators said. 

Li was later detained for 15 days and fined 100,000 yuan (US$15,223).

The company in Suzhou that had engaged Li to transport the chemicals was also fined 100,000 yuan, and the company in Shanghai which loaded the chemicals onto Li’s truck was fined 50,000 yuan for not verifying Li’s qualifications.

The company that purchased the chemicals and engaged the Suzhou company for their transport was fined 200,000 yuan.

Yunmanman has been issued with a rectification notice.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
