2 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Two imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

Both patients are Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 5 on the same flight.

They have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 55 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, four patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,533 imported cases, 1,494 have been discharged upon recovery and 39 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.