Pudong takes intelligent approach to management

Hu Min
  18:47 UTC+8, 2021-04-08       0
The Pudong New Area's deputy governor says a recently updated smart "city brain" system is improving the efficiency of urban management and better serving the public.
Hu Min / SHINE

A big screen at Pudong New Area Urban Operation Management Center displays real-time monitoring results and big data analysis of garbage sorting, senior care and property management violations at residential complexes, senior homes and residential complexes.

The Pudong New Area is taking an intelligent approach on urban management covering 57 scenes that break the boundaries of different areas and government authorities. 

These scenes are interconnected and refer to different application areas such as the disposal spots of trash, garbage trucks, the living areas of seniors at nursing facilities, residential complexes, and garbage treatment plants. 

A smart "city brain" system was launched in Pudong late last year, and an upgrade has been conducted recently, merging 165 scenes in economic, social and urban governance to 57 integrated scenes, the Pudong New Area government said on Thursday. 

The Internet plus-oriented innovation changes the traditional way of social governance towards digital ways and aims to improve the efficiency of management and better serve the public, said Wu Qiang, Pudong’s deputy governor. 

The area has with a large coverage of garbage collection and a long management chain, and traditional means could not meet the increasing service and management demand, posing challenges in the supervision and management of trash sorting,  said Xue Jillian, deputy director of Pudong’s Ecology and Environment Bureau. 

"Relying on technologies such as the Internet of Things, big data analysis and intelligent monitoring, the system now tackles long-term management woes such as garbage spillover at residential complexes and leakages during transportation," said Xue. 

The application scenes cover the whole process of trash handling from disposal to transportation and terminal treatment, he said. 

It can spot 16 types of problems such as abnormal proportions of dry and wet garbage content, overloading of trucks, and violation of environmental regulations, and monitors the placement of disposal containers, the environment of disposal venues, and the accuracy rate of trash sorting. 

Via GPS positioning, it monitors the whole sorting, collection and transportation and treatment process, achieving closed-loop management, said Xue. 

The application scenes have covered 2,662 residential complexes, 337 villages, more than 43,000 businesses and 12 garbage transfer stations in Pudong, and had spotted 1,457 problems in the first quarter of this year. 

The application scenes will be expanded to waste oil and large pieces of trash such as construction waste. 

The Pudong New Area has more than 120 senior homes with over 26,000 beds. 

"The application scenes in senior care sectors cover areas such as licensing, food, and nursing staff, and will alert authorities when hazards in food safety, seniors' health and fire are detected,” said Zhuang Dajun, deputy director of the Pudong New Area Civil Affairs Bureau. “It saves human cost and improves management efficiency.” 

The application scenes also target property management violations.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
