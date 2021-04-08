Suitcases sold at malls fail quality tests

Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation says 12 batches of suitcases and bags being sold at shopping malls out of 70 they tested were found to be substandard.

Ti Gong

Twelve batches of suitcases and bags sold at some shopping malls failed quality tests, Shanghai's market watchdog said on Thursday.

They failed tests against oscillation and shock, an index revealing their quality, the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation said.

In total, 70 batches sold at 16 shopping malls and supermarkets were checked.

Batches of suitcases branded "Reshake" sold at Metro City in Xuhui District, "Precision Pak" at Joy City in Jing'an District, and "Suncisco" at No. 1 Yaohan in the Pudong New Area were found to be substandard.

Market regulators have ordered businesses to refund consumers for items already sold, suspend sales of substandard products immediately and clear stocks.