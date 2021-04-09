Vaccinations for people from Hong Kong, Macau

Free vaccinations for fellow citizens working or living in Shanghai will begin on April 12 with the target group aged between 18 and 75 while others need to pay 100 yuan.

COVID-19 vaccinations for people from Hong Kong or Macau who are working or living in Shanghai will begin on April 12.

The target group should be aged between 18 and 75 years old.

They can be inoculated for free by showing their mainland residence permits or medical insurance certificates based on the principles of voluntary application and informed consent, the city's COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control authorities said.

Compatriots from Hong Kong and Macau who are working or studying at schools in the city enjoy the same vaccination policy as local teachers and students.

People from Hong Kong and Macau not in the two categories mentioned above can still receive inoculation in the city but need to pay 100 yuan per dose.

Two doses of a Chinese vaccine will be given at an interval of at least 14 days.

People can register for the service by scanning the “Jiankangyun” QR code (below) from April 12. After scanning, they will receive confirmation on their mobile phone, and can then visit the designated venue at an allotted time. They need to bring valid certificates and show their reservation code. They will have to fill out a consent form and tell doctors about their health condition before having the vaccination.