Seasonal nasal woes are nothing to sneeze at

  Cai Wenjun
  14:19 UTC+8, 2021-04-10
  14:19 UTC+8, 2021-04-10       0

Doctors are urging people suffering nasal problems to be aware they may have allergic rhinitis rather than a common cold.

Spring is the peak season for allergies because of pollen, catkins and air pollutants, doctors said on Saturday, National Nose Care Day.

Dr Liu Fangming, from Shanghai Ren’ai Hospital, said allergic rhinitis is divided into regular and seasonal types. Over 10 percent of people can suffer allergic rhinitis, which has typical symptoms such as sneezing, a running and itchy nose, and nasal obstruction.

“Many people confuse rhinitis with a cold and take cold medicine, which may help in the primary stage,” Liu said. 

“But such medicines only reduce symptoms and don't treat the problem. We have many patients coming to the hospital with an issue that has developed into chronic rhinitis. Which is difficult and costly to treat," he added.

Doctors said people with frequent cold-like symptoms should visit a hospital to confirm the cause instead of taking medicine randomly.

Source: SHINE
