Shanghai through the eyes of an Australian

  09:36 UTC+8, 2021-04-13       0
The sixth episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Nusrat Marat, an Australian who is a Changning District volunteer.
The sixth episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Nusrat Marat, an Australian who is a Changning District volunteer.

“People call me Mark but I love when Chinese people call me ‘Lao Bai,’” said Marat. “I worked at the Australian Consulate General in Shanghai in 1992. Since then, everything I have seen in the city and its lifestyle have made it my second hometown.”

He chose to stay in Shanghai when the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

“I told my Chinese friends that they have a wise government led by the Party," Marat said. "China will win the battle against COVID-19.”

Touched by community staffers, he became a volunteer.

“I am impressed by the development of China," Marat said. "The country has a very competent government leading it. With a call from the Party, the government motivates everyone to work together.”

Source: SHINE   Editor: Han Jing
