5 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

All are Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, one patient was discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Five imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first and second patients are Chinese living in France who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 12 on the same flight.

The third and fourth patients are Chinese working in Israel who arrived at the Shanghai airport on March 31 on the same flight.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai airport on March 30.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 55 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, one patient was discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,560 imported cases, 1,503 have been discharged upon recovery and 57 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.